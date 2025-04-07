Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves rise $6.6 billion to nearly 5-month high of $665.4 billion

India's forex reserves rise $6.6 billion to nearly 5-month high of $665.4 billion

Image
Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indias foreign exchange (forex) reserves jumped $6.596 billion to $665.396 billion during the week ended March 28, according to the latest data from the RBI.

For the week ended March 28, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $6.158 billion to $565.014 billion, the RBI data released on Friday showed.

Gold reserves increased by $519 million to $77.793 billion during the week ended March 28. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down by $65 million to $18.176 billion, the RBI said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was also down by $16 million at $4.413 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Websol Energy inks pact to supply mono PERC solar cells

Bajel Projects appoints Nitesh Bhandari as CFO & Joint President

Lemon Tree Hotels signs a new property in Uttar Pradesh

Board of HUDCO approves borrowing programme of Rs 65,000 cr for FY26

Sellwin Traders has allotted 1.87 cr convertible warrants to non-promoters

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story