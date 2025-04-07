India's forex reserves rise $6.6 billion to nearly 5-month high of $665.4 billion

For the week ended March 28, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $6.158 billion to $565.014 billion, the RBI data released on Friday showed.
Gold reserves increased by $519 million to $77.793 billion during the week ended March 28. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down by $65 million to $18.176 billion, the RBI said.
Indias reserve position with the IMF was also down by $16 million at $4.413 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
