Stock Alert: IndusInd Bank, Indian Bank, Godrej Properties, Force Motors, Aurobindo Pharma

Birlasoft and Hindustan Copper shares are banned from F&O Trading on 7 April 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

IndusInd Banks total deposits jumped 6.8% to Rs 4,11,140 crore as of 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 3,84,793 crore as of 31st March 2024.

Force Motors domestic sales jumped 11.02% to 3,606 units in March 2025, as against 3,248 units sold in March 2024.

Indian Banks total deposits jumped 7.12% to Rs 7.37 lakh crore as of 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 6.88 lakh crore as of 31st March 2024.

Godrej Properties has entered into an agreement for development of a prime land parcel in Versova, Mumbai. This project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 4.4 lakh square feet of saleable area, with an estimated revenue potential of nearly Rs 1,350 crore.

Bajel Projects' board of directors has appointed Nitesh Bhandari as chief financial officer (CFO) & joint president of the company, effective from 1 May 2025.

Also Read

KSB has received letter of award for a solar water project worth Rs 14 crore from Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency. It secured another letter of award for a solar water project worth Rs 49 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution.

Aurobindo Pharmas wholly owned step-down subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o, has received permission from European Commission (EC) to market Dyrupeg in European Union.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News