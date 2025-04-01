Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the launch of Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 750 mg/vial, 1.25 g/vial and 1.5 g/vial (Single-dose vial). Glenmark's Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 750 mg/vial, 1.25 g/vial and 1.5 g/vial (Single-dose vial) is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 750 mg/vial, 1.25 g/vial and 1.5 g/vial of Mylan Laboratories, NDA 209481.

According to IQVIA™ sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2025, the Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 750 mg/vial, 1.25 g/vial and 1.5 g/vial (Single-dose vial) market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $39.3 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News