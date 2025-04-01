Morepen Laboratories receives China NMPA approval for Loratadine

Morepen Laboratories has received approval from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China for its Loratadine (anti-allergy API). This marks a significant milestone in Morepen's strategic entry into one of the world's largest pharmaceutical markets.

Morepen commands an over 80% market share in the US generics market for Loratadine, making it the undisputed leader in its category. The company has been exporting to the US market for over 25 years, its API exports alone are valued at Rs.650 crores. This approval further solidifies Morepen's position as the dominant global manufacturer of Loratadine, a widely prescribed second-generation antihistamine and anti-allergy drug used to treat allergic symptoms such as hay fever and chronic urticaria. With this development, Morepen is poised to capture a significant share of the Chinese market while reinforcing its standing in the global pharmaceutical landscape.

