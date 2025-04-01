Infosys joins hands with LFN to drive AI adoption in global networks

Infosys announced its collaboration with Linux Foundation Networking (LFN) to spur the adoption of domain-specific artificial Intelligence (AI) across global networks.

Linux Foundation Networking (LFN), the facilitator of collaboration and operational excellence across open source networking projects.

As part of this initiative, Infosys has contributed its Responsible AI Toolkit and AI application development framework, part of Infosys Topaz AI offerings, to two new networking projects Salus and Essedum.

Powered by Infosys comprehensive Responsible AI Toolkit, Salus offers advanced technical guardrails to detect and mitigate AI risks like bias, privacy breaches, and harmful content, while enhancing model transparency. Built on Infosys' seed code and existing AI networking solutions, Essedum leverages its AI application development framework to accelerate the integration of AI data, models, and applications within the networking industry.

Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar, chief technology officer, Infosys, said, At Infosys, we are deeply committed to advancing innovation that solves complex challenges while upholding transparency, fairness, and trust. Our collaboration with the Linux Foundation is a testament to our shared vision of embedding Responsible AI principles into actionable solutions. Linux Foundations efforts in driving excellence in open-source networking projects have been remarkable. With our strong AI capabilities, powered by Infosys Topaz, we actively support this endeavor, helping organizations harness domain-specific AI responsibly and effectively across global networks.

Arpit Joshipura, general manager, networking, Edge and IoT at the Linux Foundation, said, Our efforts to further domain-specific AI are coming to fruition with the addition of these new projects, and we are incredibly grateful to Infosys for their contributions, creating combined, open and unified frameworks will only accelerate AI-driven innovation. By introducing accessible solutions for Responsible AI and integrating data sharing, domain-specific AI tools, and application development under one roof, we are enabling the industry to build smarter, more efficient networks."

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. The IT major reported 4.61% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,806 crore on a 1.89% increase in revenues to Rs 41,764 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25. The total contract value (TCV) of large deal wins was $2.5 billion in Q3 of FY25, with a net new of 63%.

The counter declined 2.07% to settle at Rs 1,570.40 on Friday, 28 March 2025.

