Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.02%, rises for fifth straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22175.4, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.8 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1898.4, down 0.25% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 11.31% in last one year as compared to a 7.24% jump in NIFTY and a 1.26% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.