Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.02%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1891.5, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.31% in last one year as compared to a 7.24% jump in NIFTY and a 1.26% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1891.5, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25733.2. The Sensex is at 83888.29, down 0.06%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has slipped around 4.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22175.4, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1898.4, down 0.25% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 11.31% in last one year as compared to a 7.24% jump in NIFTY and a 1.26% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 28.47 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

