NSE SME Jayesh Logistics' market journey begins in the slow lane

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Jayesh Logistics was trading at Rs 118.20 on the NSE, a discount of 3.11% compared with the issue price of Rs 122.

The scrip was listed at Rs 120, a discount of 1.64% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 1.50% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 121.95 and a low of Rs 114. About 10.28 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Jayesh Logistics' IPO was subscribed 61.26 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 October 2025 and it closed on 29 October 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 116 to Rs 122 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 23,47,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 71.22% from 97.56% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding expenditure towards purchase of side wall trailers, to fund working capital requirements, funding the implementation for phase 2 of smart logistics application and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Jayesh Logistics on 24 October 2025, raised Rs 6.78 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 5.56 lakh shares at Rs 122 per share to 5 anchor investors.

Jayesh Logistics is a service provider in the logistics and supply chain management industry, primarily offering freight services through road transportation such as trucks and railways, as well as non-freight services including loading and unloading, truck hire (also known as Truck Forwarding Note or TFN), customs clearance, and machinery hire. The company serves over 200 clients across various industries such as iron and steel, infrastructure equipment, cement, heavy industrial machinery, engineering, and construction machinery. The firm handles both domestic and cross-border consignments. In addition, it provides non-freight support services that enable the company to address diverse supply chain requirements and offer clients comprehensive, end-to-end logistics solutions. As of 30 September 2025, the company has employed 43 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 25.20 crore and net profit of Rs 2.02 crore for the year ended 30 June 2025.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

