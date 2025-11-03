Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maharashtra Scooters Q2 PAT jumps 77% YoY to Rs 267 cr

Maharashtra Scooters Q2 PAT jumps 77% YoY to Rs 267 cr

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Maharashtra Scooters reported a 76.68% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 267.07 crore, on a 65.87% rise in total income to Rs 271.02 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 269.80 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 67.9% increase from the Rs 160.69 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses declined sharply by 54.81% YoY to Rs 1.22 crore, reflecting improved operational efficiency. Employee benefit expenses dropped 60.61% YoY to Rs 0.13 crore, while other expenses fell 21.01% YoY to Rs 1.09 crore in Q2 FY26.

Maharashtra Scooters is engaged in the business of manufacturing dies, jigs, fixtures, and die-casting components primarily for the automobile industry.

Shares of Maharashtra Scooters shed 0.73% to Rs 15,100 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

