Intellect Design Arena rises for second day after PAT rises 94% YoY in Q2

Intellect Design Arena advanced 3.84% to Rs 1,176.35, extending its wining streak for second day after the company announced its second quarter earnings during market hours on Friday.

In two sessions, the stock has zoomed 12.39%, from its close of Rs 1,046.70 recorded on 30 October 2025.

In the last six months, Intellect Design has zoomed 45.60% while the S&P BSE Sensex and the S&P BSE 500 index have added 3.75% and 6.71%, respectively, during the same period.

On Friday, the company reported 94% jump in net profit to Rs 102 crore on a 34% increase in total income to Rs 789 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

For the period under review, Platform revenue was Rs 137 crore (up 200% YoY), License revenue was Rs 144 crore (up 69% YoY) and AMC revenue was Rs 143 crore (up 19% YoY). EBITDA improved by 68% to Rs 184.32 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 109.52 crore in Q2 FY25. Collections for Q2 FY26 are Rs 753 crore as against Rs 550 crore in Q2 FY25. Cash and cash equivalents rose to Rs 927 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 755 crore in Q2 FY25. Intellect Design Arena has a comprehensive portfolio of products across global consumer banking, central banking, risk & treasury management, global transaction banking, and insurance and is engaged in the business of software development.