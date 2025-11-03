Dredging Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lancor Holdings Ltd, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd, L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd and South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 November 2025.

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 888.95 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27821 shares in the past one month.

Lancor Holdings Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 32.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28745 shares in the past one month. Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd surged 19.25% to Rs 436.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20608 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 170 shares in the past one month. L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd advanced 14.67% to Rs 1626.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2864 shares in the past one month.