Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22862.35, down 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.05 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1952, up 0.86% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 29.82% in last one year as compared to a 9.77% jump in NIFTY and a 5.22% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.