Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 351.37 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:41 AM IST
Sales decline 19.67% to Rs 2460.29 crore

Net loss of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 351.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 272.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.67% to Rs 2460.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3062.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2460.293062.75 -20 OPM %-8.4815.48 -PBDT-297.58447.49 PL PBT-444.66295.98 PL NP-351.37272.58 PL

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

