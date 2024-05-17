Global Health consolidated net profit rises 26.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.37% to Rs 808.63 croreNet profit of Global Health rose 26.03% to Rs 127.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.37% to Rs 808.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 707.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 46.65% to Rs 478.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 326.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.56% to Rs 3275.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2694.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
