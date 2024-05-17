Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Global Health consolidated net profit rises 26.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Global Health consolidated net profit rises 26.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.37% to Rs 808.63 crore

Net profit of Global Health rose 26.03% to Rs 127.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.37% to Rs 808.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 707.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.65% to Rs 478.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 326.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.56% to Rs 3275.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2694.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales808.63707.06 14 3275.112694.25 22 OPM %22.1823.58 -24.4022.72 - PBDT188.54171.03 10 799.83599.21 33 PBT143.09133.08 8 627.10449.29 40 NP127.38101.07 26 478.19326.08 47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 204.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 9.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Infosys consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 27.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit rises 43.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 34.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Asian Star Company consolidated net profit rises 7.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 20.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Centrum Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story