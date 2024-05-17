Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhan Capital & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vardhan Capital &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales decline 95.98% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net loss of Vardhan Capital & Finance reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 95.98% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.91% to Rs 5.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.409.95 -96 5.689.95 -43 OPM %52.5096.98 -94.8996.98 - PBDT0.040.56 -93 0.190.56 -66 PBT0.040.56 -93 0.190.56 -66 NP-0.620.40 PL -0.550.40 PL

First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

