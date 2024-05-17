Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit declines 77.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.89% to Rs 1535.92 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries declined 77.88% to Rs 19.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.89% to Rs 1535.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1565.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.74% to Rs 238.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 395.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 6146.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6417.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

1535.921565.566146.296417.4510.7514.1213.9413.02134.79206.93755.60789.5762.59159.01516.22616.9919.5188.22238.10395.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News