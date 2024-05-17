Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit declines 77.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit declines 77.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales decline 1.89% to Rs 1535.92 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries declined 77.88% to Rs 19.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.89% to Rs 1535.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1565.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.74% to Rs 238.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 395.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 6146.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6417.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1535.921565.56 -2 6146.296417.45 -4 OPM %10.7514.12 -13.9413.02 - PBDT134.79206.93 -35 755.60789.57 -4 PBT62.59159.01 -61 516.22616.99 -16 NP19.5188.22 -78 238.10395.10 -40

First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

