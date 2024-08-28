Globale Tessile standalone net profit rises 186.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.44% to Rs 18.74 croreNet profit of Globale Tessile rose 186.67% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.44% to Rs 18.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.7419.61 -4 OPM %3.041.12 -PBDT0.520.15 247 PBT0.520.15 247 NP0.430.15 187
