Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globale Tessile standalone net profit rises 186.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Globale Tessile standalone net profit rises 186.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.44% to Rs 18.74 crore

Net profit of Globale Tessile rose 186.67% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.44% to Rs 18.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.7419.61 -4 OPM %3.041.12 -PBDT0.520.15 247 PBT0.520.15 247 NP0.430.15 187

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: 20,000 evacuated as Gujarat sees massive flooding after heavy rain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals subdued start for Sensex, Nifty; NBCC, JFS in focus

S Africa investigating alleged $7 bn corruption at state-owned companies

US Navy shipbuilder Austal USA agrees to pay $24 mn to settle fraud probe

Auto Bet: Bajaj, M&M, Escorts Kubota may lead August sales, says Nuvama

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story