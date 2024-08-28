Globale Tessile standalone net profit rises 186.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.44% to Rs 18.74 crore

Net profit of Globale Tessile rose 186.67% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.44% to Rs 18.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.18.7419.613.041.120.520.150.520.150.430.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp