Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: PNC Infratech, Aditya Birla Capital, Awfis Space Solutions, Infibeam Avenues, Jio Financial Services

Stock Alert: PNC Infratech, Aditya Birla Capital, Awfis Space Solutions, Infibeam Avenues, Jio Financial Services

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Securities in F&O ban: Hindustan Copper, Balrampur Chini Mills, Birlasoft, India Cements

New Listing:

Orient Technologies will debut on stock exchanges today. The IPO price band is fixed at Rs 195 to 206 per share. The IPO was open between 21st August and 23rd August 2024. It was subscribed 151.71 times.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Stocks to watch:

PNC Infratech was declared the lowest bidder for a highway project worth Rs 380 crore in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Aditya Birla Capital has made an investment of Rs 300 crore on right basis, in the equity shares of Aditya Birla Housing Finance.

Awfis Space Solutions has signed managed aggregation deal of 3 Lakh square feet (Sq.ft) with Nyati Group.

More From This Section

Aditya Birla Capital invests Rs 300 cr in Aditya Birla Housing Finance

UPL announces acquisition of balance 20% stake in PT Excel Meg Indo

JSW Neo Energy receives LoA for 200 MW wind-solar hybrid project

Tulsi Extrusions reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.00 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Western Conglomerate standalone net profit declines 52.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Skippers board has approved to raise upto Rs 600 crore via equity debt.

Indiamart Intermesh has incorporated a new unit, IIL Digital for digital marketplaces and software solutions.

Infibeam Avenues artificial intelligence arm introduced a womens safety feature in AI Facility Manager for CCTVs.

NBCC (India)s board will consider a proposal for bonus issue on 31 August 2024.

Carysils UK unit will acquire the remaining 30% stake of Yorkshire-based Carysil Brassware for GBP 350,000.

UPLs arm acquired the remaining 20% stake in PT Excel for $6.9 million.

Jio Financial Services subscribed to an additional 6.8 crore shares of Jio Payments bank for Rs 68 crore. The companys holding in payment bank units increased to 82.17% from 78.95%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals subdued start for Sensex, Nifty; NBCC, JFS in focus

S Africa investigating alleged $7 bn corruption at state-owned companies

LIVE news: 20,000 evacuated as Gujarat sees massive flooding after heavy rain

US Navy shipbuilder Austal USA agrees to pay $24 mn to settle fraud probe

Auto Bet: Bajaj, M&M, Escorts Kubota may lead August sales, says Nuvama

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story