Globus Spirits standalone net profit declines 98.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.05% to Rs 589.94 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits declined 98.94% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.05% to Rs 589.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 540.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.83% to Rs 96.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.49% to Rs 2414.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2109.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

