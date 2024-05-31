Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Wardwizard Foods &amp; Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 31 2024
Sales reported at Rs 2.72 crore

Net Loss of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reported to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 33.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 113.96% to Rs 16.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.722.72 0 16.717.81 114 OPM %-384.56-204.78 --158.77-95.01 - PBDT-9.12-5.45 -67 -26.98-7.25 -272 PBT-10.80-6.18 -75 -32.24-8.18 -294 NP-11.18-6.94 -61 -33.05-8.94 -270

May 31 2024

