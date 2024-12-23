GMM Pfaudler to acquire 51% stake in a LLC in Poland

With the aim of establishing a manufacturing and engineering facility in Poland

GMM Pfaudler through its subsidiary Pfaudler GmbH, Germany, has entered into an Investment and Shareholders' Agreement on 20 December 2024, to acquire 51% stake of a limited liability company in Poland.

This acquisition aims to establish a manufacturing and engineering facility in Poland, enhancing its global manufacturing capabilities and competitiveness.

The acquired entity specializes in the manufacturing of high-quality stainless-steel equipment for the pharmaceutical and food industries.

Investment of PLN 12.2 million (~ Rs 25.3 crore) will be made to establish this facility and the transaction will be funded through internal accruals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News