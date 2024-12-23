Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMM Pfaudler to acquire 51% stake in a LLC in Poland

GMM Pfaudler to acquire 51% stake in a LLC in Poland

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
With the aim of establishing a manufacturing and engineering facility in Poland

GMM Pfaudler through its subsidiary Pfaudler GmbH, Germany, has entered into an Investment and Shareholders' Agreement on 20 December 2024, to acquire 51% stake of a limited liability company in Poland.

This acquisition aims to establish a manufacturing and engineering facility in Poland, enhancing its global manufacturing capabilities and competitiveness.

The acquired entity specializes in the manufacturing of high-quality stainless-steel equipment for the pharmaceutical and food industries.

Investment of PLN 12.2 million (~ Rs 25.3 crore) will be made to establish this facility and the transaction will be funded through internal accruals.

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

