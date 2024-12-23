Poonawalla Fincorp integrates AI in its HR processes

Poonawalla Fincorp has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) across its Human Resources (HR) Strategic Business Unit (SBU). This industry-first move, is set to transform operational standards and ignite innovation within the financial services sector.

Poonawalla Fincorp's AI integration has revolutionized HR processes by drastically reducing the time to finalize job offers from traditionally around ten days to just under onea 90% decrease. This accelerated process is made possible by advanced AI tools that efficiently handle document verification and candidate screening. The use of AI has not only sped up the recruitment cycle but also achieved significant reduction in operational costs, significantly enhancing both efficiency and cost management.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News