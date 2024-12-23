India forex reserves decline further by $1.98 billion to $652.87 billion

The Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI showed that the primary contributor to this decline was the drop in Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs), which fell by $3 billion to $562.58 billion.
Meanwhile, gold reserves were up by $1.12 billion, bringing the total to $68 billion.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) dipped by $35 million, now totaling $17.99 billion, while the reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) contracted by $27 million, standing at $42.40 billion.
