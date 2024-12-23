Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 11.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.93% to Rs 4022.50 crore

Net profit of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust rose 11.97% to Rs 210.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 187.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.93% to Rs 4022.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3219.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4022.503219.7039.1737.12845.60628.00227.00188.90210.40187.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News