Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 11.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 24.93% to Rs 4022.50 crore

Net profit of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust rose 11.97% to Rs 210.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 187.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.93% to Rs 4022.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3219.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4022.503219.70 25 OPM %39.1737.12 -PBDT845.60628.00 35 PBT227.00188.90 20 NP210.40187.90 12

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

