Stock Alert: IDBI Bank, Reliance Inds, Aurobindo Pharma, Ultratech Cements,IOCL

IDBI Bank has announced that its board will meet on Tuesday, 31 December 2024, to review and consider a proposal for long-term rupee bond borrowings as part of its debt capital strategy.

Can Fin Homes informed that Apurav Agarwal has resigned from the post of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company due to personal reasons.

Aurobindo Pharma announced that its subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o., has received marketing authorization from the UKs Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Bevqolva, its bevacizumab biosimilar.

Reliance Industries wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Digital Health (RDHL) entered into definitive agreements to acquire 45% equity stake on a fully diluted basis in Health Alliance Group Inc. (HAGI) for an aggregate consideration of $10 million.

Dalmia Bharat informed that Rajiv Bansal, president & chief transformation officer and senior management personnel of the company has resigned from his position on 18 December 2024.

Ultratech Cement said that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of India Cement. The company will acquire 10.13 crore equity shares (32.72% equity stake) held by the promoters and the other shareholder in India Cements and will make an open offer for up to 8.05 crore equity shares or 26% stake in India Cements at a price of Rs 390 per share from the public shareholders.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) informed that it has delivered the first stealth frigate of Project 17A class and the fourth stealth destroyer of Project 15B class to the Indian Navy.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Industries, Government of Bihar on 20 December 2024. The agreement states a framework for significant investments in Bihar to establish renewable energy projects, including ground-mounted and floating solar installations, battery energy storage systems, green hydrogen mobility initiatives, etc.

Piramal Enterprises board approved the public issuance of secured non convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 1000 each, amounting upto Rs 2000 crore in one or more tranches.

Indian oil Corporation (IOCL)s board has approved for setting up a Yarn Project consisting of 900 TPD continuous polymerization (CP) unit with downstream units of draw textured yarn (DTY), fully drawn yarn (FDY), polyester chips & associated facilities at Bhadrak (Odisha) at an estimated cost of Rs 4,382.21 crore through (50:50) Joint Venture with MCPI with IndianOils equity contribution of Rs. 657.33 crore.

