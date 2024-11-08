GMM Pfaudler tumbles as Q2 PAT slides 75% YoY to Rs 17 cr

GMM Pfaudler tumbled 5.32% to Rs 1,294.90 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 74.72% to Rs 17.26 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 68.30 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 14.08% to Rs 805.42 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 937.48 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Consolidated profit before tax slipped 64.48% to Rs 33.03 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 92.99 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA was at Rs 93 crore in the second quarter of FY25. EBITDA margin stable at 11.6% in Q2 FY25.

The company's order intake was at Rs 762 crore in Q2 FY25. Order backlog grew by 4% YoY to Rs 1,773 crore in Q2 FY25.

On half year basis, the companys net profit slipped 64.25% to Rs 42.52 crore on 14% fell in revenue from operations to Rs 1,590.62 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Commenting on the companys Q2 FY25 results, Tarak Patel, MD said, "We are pleased to report a stable performance this quarter despite a general slowdown in investments within the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors. As a result of our diversification strategy, which involves adding new products to our portfolio and developing new industry segments, we have seen an improvement in order intake which has helped us maintain our backlog.

He further added, "While the outlook remains muted for this financial year, we continue to focus our efforts on strengthening our market share, reducing costs and improving efficiencies."

Meanwhile, the company's board approved payment of interim dividend at Rs 1 per share for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the same is fixed on 18 November 2022 and the dividend will be paid on or on or before 4 December 2024.

GMM Pfaudler delivers corrosion-resistant technologies, systems, and services worldwide and remains the preferred choice by consistently providing its customers in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries with innovative and cost-effective solutions.

