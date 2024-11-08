Sidhu Moosewala's parents share the face of his baby brother, Shubhdeep

A video of their youngest child, Shubhdeep, was posted by the parents of the late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala. The child, Shubhdeep can be seen in the video sporting a turban.

In March of this year, Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, and his wife, Charan Kaur were blessed with a baby boy. He was observed using a spoon to feed milk to the baby. A group of medical experts were seen delivering the baby in an Instagram video. In the video, Balkaur Singh was also seen cutting a cake alongside a group of medical professionals.

The child, whose name is derived from Sidhu Moosewala's given name, can be seen in the video wearing a turban. For the grieving parents, who have embraced this new family member with much love and happiness, the moment was very meaningful.

Sidhu Moosewala's baby brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu

The parents of Sidhu Moosewala posted the first image of their second child, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, on Instagram on Thursday. Their appreciation for God's blessing of another son was also conveyed in a Punjabi caption.

In a different post, they also included a film that uses images to introduce Shubhdeep. The video includes a number of pictures of Balkaur, Charan, and Sidhu before Shubhdeep appears. His parents are holding him in their lap.

Netizens reactions to the Sidhu Moosewala's baby brother, Shubhdeep

Social media users were delighted to see the photo and expressed their views in the comment. “Sidhu is Back,” one user said, while another said, “Only Sidhu Moose Wala”.

“Cute ... very pretty baby,” mentioned one user, with one sharing, “Baby moosewala is look like his big brother”. “So soooo cuteeee... lots of love...all my prayers,” says one social media user.

More From This Section

More about Sidhu Moosewala's baby brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu

Nearly 22 months after the singer's murder in Punjab, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby son in March of this year. Balkaur Singh shared a photo of himself and a portrait of Sidhu on social media to announce the birth of his baby boy.

The father of the child said on Instagram, “With the blessings of the lakhs and crores who love Subhdeep, Akal Purakh (Almighty) has given us the younger brother of Shubh. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy, and we are thankful to all the well-wishers for giving us so much love". In order to conceive the boy, Sidhu's mother reportedly used in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

All about Sidhu Moosewala’s death

On May 29, 2022, Sidhu Moosewala was shot and killed at Jawaharke village in Mansa, Punjab. Locals reported finding Moosewala slumped in the driver's seat after the attackers had shot more than 30 rounds at him.

Soon after his death, Punjab police accused gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and singer Goldy Brar, who is residing in Canada, of being responsible for the murder after Brar claimed credit in a fictitious Facebook post.