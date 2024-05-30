Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Airports Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 120.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GMR Airports Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 120.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.48% to Rs 2446.78 crore

Net Loss of GMR Airports Infrastructure reported to Rs 120.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 441.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.48% to Rs 2446.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1889.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 559.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 179.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.18% to Rs 8754.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6673.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2446.781889.72 29 8754.566673.80 31 OPM %33.3813.47 -33.8825.56 - PBDT155.67-264.15 LP 714.5848.71 1367 PBT-249.14-564.68 56 -751.34-989.43 24 NP-120.97-441.47 73 -559.27-179.26 -212

