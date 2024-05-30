Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 34.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 34.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.84% to Rs 59.83 crore

Net profit of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals rose 34.94% to Rs 10.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.84% to Rs 59.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 45.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.28% to Rs 241.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 336.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales59.8380.68 -26 241.29336.43 -28 OPM %22.5115.79 -19.3716.80 - PBDT11.0712.26 -10 42.4058.67 -28 PBT10.4011.07 -6 40.3156.92 -29 NP10.938.10 35 -2.3945.96 PL

