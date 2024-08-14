Kaiser Corporation consolidated net profit declines 12.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.77% to Rs 6.03 crore

Net profit of Kaiser Corporation declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.77% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.036.612.496.350.260.250.230.200.070.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp