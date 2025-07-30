Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Airports Q1 net loss widens to Rs 212 crore

GMR Airports Q1 net loss widens to Rs 212 crore

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
GMR Airport's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 211.59 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 141.65 crore reported in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 33.43% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,205.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The company reported a loss before exceptional items and tax of Rs 111.06 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a loss before exceptional items and tax of Rs 299.73 crore in the same period a year ago. Exceptional items for the quarter stood at Rs 46.02 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,280 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 25.98% compared with Rs 1,016 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rallied 35.5% YoY to Rs 2,040.56 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 59.80 crore (up 63.48% YoY), employee benefits expenses were at Rs 408.28 crore (up 20.68% YoY), and other expenses were at Rs 545.59 crore (up 6.75% YoY) in Q1 FY26.

GMR Airports Infrastructure is mainly engaged in the development, maintenance, and operation of airports; generation of power; coal mining and exploration activities; development of highways; and development, maintenance, and operation of special economic zones.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

