GMR Airports Q1 net loss widens to Rs 212 crore

GMR Airport's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 211.59 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 141.65 crore reported in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 33.43% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,205.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The company reported a loss before exceptional items and tax of Rs 111.06 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a loss before exceptional items and tax of Rs 299.73 crore in the same period a year ago. Exceptional items for the quarter stood at Rs 46.02 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,280 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 25.98% compared with Rs 1,016 crore in Q1 FY25.