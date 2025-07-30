GMR Airports Q1 net loss widens to Rs 212 crore

GMR Airport's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 211.59 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 141.65 crore reported in Q1 FY25.Revenue from operations jumped 33.43% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,205.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
The company reported a loss before exceptional items and tax of Rs 111.06 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a loss before exceptional items and tax of Rs 299.73 crore in the same period a year ago. Exceptional items for the quarter stood at Rs 46.02 crore.
EBITDA stood at Rs 1,280 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 25.98% compared with Rs 1,016 crore in Q1 FY25.
Total expenses rallied 35.5% YoY to Rs 2,040.56 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 59.80 crore (up 63.48% YoY), employee benefits expenses were at Rs 408.28 crore (up 20.68% YoY), and other expenses were at Rs 545.59 crore (up 6.75% YoY) in Q1 FY26.
GMR Airports Infrastructure is mainly engaged in the development, maintenance, and operation of airports; generation of power; coal mining and exploration activities; development of highways; and development, maintenance, and operation of special economic zones.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app