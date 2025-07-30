Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: NTPC, L&T, Bank of India, Allied Blenders Distilleries, Dilip Buildcon

Stock Alert: NTPC, L&T, Bank of India, Allied Blenders Distilleries, Dilip Buildcon

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 10:33 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 30 July 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Power Gird Corporation of India, Tata Steel, Birla Corporation, Interglobe Aviation (Indigo), Computer Age Management Services, CESC, Fino Payments Bank, Firstsource Solutions, Greaves Cotton, Greenpanel Industries, HEG, Hyundai Motor India, Indraprastha Gas, IIFL Finance, Indus Towers, Ion Exchange India, ITD Cementation India, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, JBM Auto, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Kaynes Technology India, KPIT Technologies, Maharashtra Seamless, Vedant Fashions will announce their quarterly result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

NTPCs consolidated net profit rose 9.8% to Rs 6,010.60 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 5,474.14 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales fell 3% YoY to Rs 47,065.36 crore in Q1 FY26.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 29.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3617.19 crore on 15.5% increase in net sales to Rs 63,678.92 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Bank of Indias standalone net profit jumped 32.3% to Rs 2,252.12 crore on 12.5% rise in Total income 20,518.29 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Allied Blenders Distilleries consolidated net profit surged 405% to Rs 56.56 crore on 21.8% increase in net sales (excluding excise duty) to Rs 922.86 crore in Q1 FY26.

Dilip Buildcons consolidated net profit jumped 91.6% to Rs 228.97 crore in Q1 FY26, as against with Rs 119.49 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales declined 16.4% YoY to Rs 2,620.34 crore in Q1 FY26.

Siyaram Silks consolidated net profit dropped 59.7% to Rs 4.64 crore despite of 26.9% jump in net sales to Rs 389.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

