Siyaram Silks drops after Q1 PAT slumps 60% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Siyaram Silk Mills declined 4.75% to Rs 645.70 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 59.7% to Rs 4.64 crore despite 26.9% jump in revenue from operations to Rs389.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 58.2% YoY to Rs 6.41 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 33 crore, recording de-growth of 4.5% compared with Rs 34 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin slipped to 8.2% in Q1 FY26 as against 10.3% in Q1 FY25.

In Q1FY26, the company opened 4 ZECODE and 3 DEVO stores. Total stores opened as of Q1FY26 stood at 16 ZECODE and 10 DEVO stores. The company said that its target to open around 35 stores under both brands during FY26 remains intact.

Gaurav Poddar, executive director, Siyaram Silk Mills, said: In Q1 FY26, demand in the Retail segment remained largely flat, influenced by the early onset of the monsoon which affected typical seasonal buying behaviour and spending patterns. We continue to make steady progress on our expansion strategy, opening 4 ZECODE and 3 DEVO stores in Q1FY26, taking the total to 16 ZECODE and 10 DEVO stores as of Q1FY26. Our target to open around 35 stores across both brands by FY26 remains on track. These stores will be funded through internal accruals. Our financial performance in Q1FY26 reflected total income at Rs 400 crore up from Rs 331 crore in Q1 FY25. The revenue mix for Q1 FY26 comprised Fabric at 76%, Garments at 13%, and Yarn & Others at 11%. We reported an EBITDA of Rs 33 crore, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 8.2%, while Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 5 crore with a PAT margin of 1.1%. We anticipate a rebound in consumer demand in the months ahead, driven by the upcoming festive season.