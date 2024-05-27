Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Hyderabad International Airport reports standalone net profit of Rs 33.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GMR Hyderabad International Airport reports standalone net profit of Rs 33.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 39.90% to Rs 490.16 crore

Net profit of GMR Hyderabad International Airport reported to Rs 33.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 57.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.90% to Rs 490.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 350.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 739.74% to Rs 277.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.90% to Rs 1830.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1246.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales490.16350.36 40 1830.711246.24 47 OPM %54.3116.31 -59.3541.74 - PBDT166.03-10.33 LP 760.53318.11 139 PBT44.58-84.57 LP 325.3458.12 460 NP33.86-57.53 LP 277.0332.99 740

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

GMR Power board to mull fund raising proposal

GMR Power &amp; Urban Infra acquires 11.66% stake in GMR Energy

GMR Airports Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 317.46 crore in the December 2023 quarter

GMR Airports Infrastructure to acquire minor stake in WAISL

GMR Enterprises Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 123.92 crore in the December 2023 quarter

RVNL emerges as L-1 bidder for 187 cr metro project

India's Forex Reserves Hit All-Time High Of $648.7 Billion

Galada Finance standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Phaarmasia reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Radaan Mediaworks (I) consolidated net profit rises 47.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story