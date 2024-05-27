Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Galada Finance standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Galada Finance standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 65.52% to Rs 0.48 crore

Net profit of Galada Finance rose 150.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.52% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.25% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.480.29 66 1.340.91 47 OPM %89.5851.72 -66.4241.76 - PBDT0.300.12 150 0.590.11 436 PBT0.230.10 130 0.400.06 567 NP0.200.08 150 0.340.02 1600

First Published: May 27 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

