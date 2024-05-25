Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radaan Mediaworks (I) consolidated net profit rises 47.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Radaan Mediaworks (I) consolidated net profit rises 47.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 100.85% to Rs 11.87 crore

Net profit of Radaan Mediaworks (I) rose 47.27% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.85% to Rs 11.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.60% to Rs 21.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.875.91 101 21.3312.43 72 OPM %33.4548.22 -12.196.11 - PBDT3.222.20 46 -0.42-1.65 75 PBT3.212.19 47 -0.48-1.72 72 NP3.242.20 47 -0.45-1.69 73

