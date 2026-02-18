Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GNG Electronics forges partnerships for distribution of refurbished computers

Image
Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
GNG Electronics has entered into separate strategic distribution partnerships with Ingram Micro India and Supertron Electronics for the nationwide distribution of its refurbished computers across India. These two partnerships mark a significant milestone in the Company's efforts to further formalize and scale the organized refurbished ICT segment through structured, pan-India channel access.

Under this collaboration, Ingram Micro India and Supertron Electronics will distribute GNG's range of professionally refurbished laptops, desktops and enterprise computing systems under the Company's proprietary brand 'Electronics Bazaar'. The association is expected to expand GNG's reach across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets in India, deepen enterprise and institutional penetration, and strengthen access to warranty-backed refurbished systems through established ICT distribution networks.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

