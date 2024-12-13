Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GNPA of PSBs declines to decade low of 3.12% in September: Finance Ministry

GNPA of PSBs declines to decade low of 3.12% in September: Finance Ministry

Image
Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks (PSBs) have declined to a decade low of 3.12 per cent at the end of September 2024 from a peak of 14.98 per cent in March 2018 on the back of measures like the 4Rs -- recognition, recapitalisation, resolution, and reform -- taken by the government, the finance ministry said on Thursday. Since 2015, the government implemented a comprehensive 4Rs strategy of recognising NPAs transparently, resolution and recovery, recapitalising PSBs, and reforms in the financial system to address the challenges faced by PSBs, it said. Capital adequacy ratio of PSBs improved 393 bps to reach 15.43 per cent in September 2024 from 11.45 per cent in March 2015, it said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: RBI gets threat mail, message sent to Governor's email Id in Russian

Heavy rains trigger waterlogging in multiple districts of Tamil Nadu

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 950 pts lower at 80,350; Nifty at 24,250; PSB, Metal drop over 2%

Office space in Pune's Koregaon Park leased for Rs 1.2 crore monthly rent

Unconstitutional things happening, says Kharge ahead of Constitution debate

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story