Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 24.25, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.98% in last one year as compared to a 25.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.72% spurt in the Nifty Media index. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 24.25, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 24715.05. The Sensex is at 80979.62, up 1.17%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has risen around 12.06% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2041.4, up 1.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 132.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 50.7 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News