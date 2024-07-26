Piyush Goyal encourages leather and footwear industry to scale itself up to tune of $50 Billion by 2030

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal chaired a stakeholder interaction with the Leather and Footwear Industry in New Delhi on Wednesday. The Minister encouraged the industry to aim for a bigger vision and scale up the Leather and Footwear industry to the tune of USD 50 Billion by 2030. He highlighted the importance of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for ensuring the quality of the product for the consumer and to promote Make in India brand. He also stated that the industry will benefit with the implementation of QCOs in the long- run. To address the concern of the industry in respect of QCOs, the Minister stated that the Government will take all efforts to make the QCO certification procedure smooth and flexible for the industry. He added that micro & small units under MSME continue to be exempted from the preview of QCOs. India stands as the second-largest producer of footwear, contributing 10.7% of global production highlighting the industrys capability and global competitiveness.

