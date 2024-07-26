Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank approves capital raising up to Rs 1,000 cr

Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank approves capital raising up to Rs 1,000 cr

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 26 July 2024

The Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 26 July 2024 has approved raising of capital for an amount not exceeding Rs.1,000 crore for augmenting Tier-II capital and for general corporate purposes, within the overall borrowing limits of the Bank, through issuance of Redeemable Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures / Bonds / other debt securities on a privateplacement basis, subject to approval from the Shareholders of the Bank and approvals from the regulatory authorities, as may be required.

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

