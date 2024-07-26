Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit rises 73.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Jul 26 2024
Sales rise 23.64% to Rs 1823.73 crore

Net profit of Go Digit General Insurance rose 73.35% to Rs 101.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.64% to Rs 1823.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1475.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1823.731475.01 24 OPM %5.553.96 -PBDT101.3458.46 73 PBT101.3458.46 73 NP101.3458.46 73

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

