Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit rises 73.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.64% to Rs 1823.73 crore

Net profit of Go Digit General Insurance rose 73.35% to Rs 101.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.64% to Rs 1823.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1475.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1823.731475.015.553.96101.3458.46101.3458.46101.3458.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp