Vivanta Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 78.76% to Rs 2.99 croreNet profit of Vivanta Industries declined 21.21% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 78.76% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.9914.08 -79 OPM %-4.012.56 -PBDT0.350.36 -3 PBT0.260.33 -21 NP0.260.33 -21
