Goa Carbon reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.95 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.12% to Rs 199.22 crore

Net loss of Goa Carbon reported to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 56.12% to Rs 199.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 127.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.199.22127.61-3.915.23-11.014.90-11.784.20-7.952.98

