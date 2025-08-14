Advance Petrochemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.94% to Rs 9.51 crore

Net profit of Advance Petrochemicals remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.94% to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.5110.804.313.520.160.180.010.010.010.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News