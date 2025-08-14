Cohance Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 35.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.55% to Rs 549.31 crore

Net profit of Cohance Lifesciences declined 35.15% to Rs 48.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 75.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.55% to Rs 549.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 488.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.549.31488.0820.3925.63116.00134.3170.86103.0348.8875.37

