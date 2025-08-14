AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.27% to Rs 28.56 crore

Net profit of AKG Exim declined 66.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.27% to Rs 28.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.28.5640.380.141.490.140.340.110.300.080.24

