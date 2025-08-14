Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 28.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.46% to Rs 182.90 crore

Net profit of Man Infraconstruction declined 28.30% to Rs 55.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 46.46% to Rs 182.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 341.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.182.90341.6222.2024.4582.34115.1079.95113.2255.5777.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News