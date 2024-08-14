GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 198.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.63% to Rs 174.28 croreNet profit of GOCL Corporation rose 198.11% to Rs 36.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.63% to Rs 174.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 197.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales174.28197.22 -12 OPM %-5.36-2.19 -PBDT80.3115.53 417 PBT75.1012.64 494 NP36.2512.16 198
Powered by Capital Market - Live News