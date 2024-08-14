Mazagon Dock spurts as Q1 PAT soars 121% YoY

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rallied 3.15% to Rs 4,985 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 121.45% to Rs 696.10 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 314.34 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 8.48% to Rs 2,357.02 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,172.76 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 888.79 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 131.87% from Rs 383.32 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

EBITDA soared 126% year on year to Rs 913 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Operating margin jumped to 26% in Q1 FY25 as compared with 7% registered in Q1 FY24.