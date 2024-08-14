Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazagon Dock spurts as Q1 PAT soars 121% YoY

Mazagon Dock spurts as Q1 PAT soars 121% YoY

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rallied 3.15% to Rs 4,985 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 121.45% to Rs 696.10 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 314.34 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 8.48% to Rs 2,357.02 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,172.76 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Profit before tax stood at Rs 888.79 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 131.87% from Rs 383.32 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

EBITDA soared 126% year on year to Rs 913 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Operating margin jumped to 26% in Q1 FY25 as compared with 7% registered in Q1 FY24.

Total expenses were at Rs 1739.23 crore in Q1 FY25, down 14% YoY. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 1106.19 crore (down 22.85% YoY) while power and fuel stood at Rs 4.74 crore (up 10.75% YoY) during the period under review.

The shipbuilding companys total order book stood at Rs 36,839 crore as on 30 June 2024.

More From This Section

Dishman Carbogen slumps on dismal Q1 results

Piramal Enterprises drops after PAT slumps 64% YoY in Q1 FY25

Japan's Nikkei average edge up 0.58%

China's Shanghai Composite index dips 0.60%

Rainbow Medicare Q1 PAT slides 4% YoY; ARPOB at Rs 56,212

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing of ships, submarines, various types of vessels and related engineering products for its customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Pluckk implements computer vision tech to check defects in fruits, veggies

WFI vice-president believes CAS's verdict will be in Vinesh's favour

Pak Prime Minister slashes petrol prices by Rs Rs 8.47, diesel by Rs 6.7

Star Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker locks Rs 1.5 crore deal with Coca-Cola

Morne Morkel to be India bowling coach: Full list of Gambhir support staff

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story