Japan's Nikkei average edge up 0.58%

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Japanese markets advanced and the yen stabilized after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced he will not run for re-election, paving the way for a new leader in September.

The Nikkei average rose 0.58 percent to 36,442.43 while the broader Topix index settled 1.11 percent higher at 2,581.90. Insurance, nonferrous metal, and rubber product issues paced the gainers.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

